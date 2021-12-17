French Coupe de France
Paris FCParis FC20:00LyonLyon
Match abandoned - Crowd

Lyon's French Cup game at Paris FC abandoned after crowd trouble

crowd trouble in the French Cup
During half-time, flares were thrown back and forth between fans in one stand, with fans then entering the pitch when police and security tried to intervene

Lyon's French Cup match at second tier side Paris FC was abandoned after half-time because of crowd trouble.

Friday's match at the Charlety Stadium was interrupted by incidents in the stands, fans on the pitch and fireworks thrown with the score 1-1.

French football has been marred by crowd trouble this season.

Last month, Lyon's Ligue 1 home game wih Marseille was abandoned after Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle thrown from the stands.

Marseille's game at Nice in August was also abandoned when Payet threw a bottle back into the crowd, causing fans to storm the pitch.

Marseille midfielder Valentin Roniger suffered a cut lip when he was hit with a bottle at the season opener at Montpellier.

And the second half of the northern derby between RC Lens and Lille in September was delayed by about half an hour after rival fans threw objects at each other.

Gaetan Laura gave Paris FC an early lead before Moussa Dembele levelled a minute before the break.

Line-ups

Paris FC

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Filipovic
  • 6Chergui
  • 4Kanté
  • 2Bernauer
  • 11Koré
  • 5Name
  • 8Demoncy
  • 3Hadjam
  • 9Alfarela
  • 7Laura
  • 10Caddy

Substitutes

  • 12Hanin
  • 13Diakité
  • 14Gory
  • 15Bamba
  • 16Nkambadio
  • 17Masevo Muanda
  • 18Tattevin
  • 19Guilavogui
  • 20Siby

Lyon

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lopes
  • 2Da Silva
  • 11Mendes Ribeiro
  • 4Lukeba
  • 7Gusto
  • 6Caqueret
  • 5Guimarães Rodriguez Moura
  • 3Emerson
  • 10Tolentino Coelho de Lima
  • 8Aouar
  • 9Dembele

Substitutes

  • 12Kadewere
  • 13Shaqiri
  • 14Dubois
  • 15Vogel
  • 16Pollersbeck
  • 17Toko Ekambi
  • 18Cherki
  • 19Keita
  • 20Slimani
Referee:
Jeremy Stinat

Match Stats

Home TeamParis FCAway TeamLyon
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home4
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away5

