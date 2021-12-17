Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Scottish Premiership top scorer Tony Watt has turned down a new contract at Motherwell, manager Graham Alexander has confirmed.

The 27-year-old striker, whose deal expires in the summer, is free to talk to other clubs and has been linked with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Preston, Birmingham and Bristol City.

Watt has netted a career-best 10 goals this season, nine in the league.

"He's one of a number of players we've offered contracts to," said Alexander.

"Tony has turned down the contract that we offered and the ball is in the player's court now to decide what he wants to do for his future."

Lanarkshire native and former Celtic forward Watt is approaching two years at Fir Park, his longest spell as a first-team regular, having played for 11 clubs beforehand including a number of loan spells.

But Alexander knows Motherwell will continue to lose players to clubs who can pay more wages.

"I don't worry about it because we can't really compete with a Championship club or even League One and some League Two clubs," said Alexander, whose team host St Johnstone in the Premiership on Saturday.

"In fact, (or) a couple of National Leagues which we lost players to in the summer.

"We understand where we are in the food chain but we feel we can certainly make players valued, they can progress their careers here, they can win games here.

"So there's a lot of plus points for us to attract players and keep players. But every player has the individual right to decide what his future is and we respect that."