Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Ross County have "strongly condemned" sectarian behaviour from some of their fans in the midweek loss to Celtic and promised "the strongest possible action" against those responsible.

The Scottish Premiership club have begun an investigation and notified police over a potential criminal probe.

The incident occurred in the County signing section after Anthony Ralston's 97th-minute winner for the visitors.

County have urged anyone with information to contact the club.

A statement from the Dingwall side said: "Ross County are aware of an incident of sectarian behaviour which occurred within our singing section after Celtic scored the winning goal on Wednesday.

"We strongly condemn this type of discriminatory behaviour and language, which has no place in football or wider society."

Police Scotland is already investigating disorder from the game in Dingwall after some Celtic fans ran on to the pitch following the winning goal, with a 32-year-old man arrested.

A steward suffered a broken wrist in the melee, according to County manager Malky Mackay.