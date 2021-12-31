Tottenham Hotspur quiz: Can you name every Spurs goalscorer in 2021?
From the section Tottenham
A total of 14 Tottenham players scored Premier League goals for them in 2021.
See how many can you get in our quiz below...
Can you name every Premier League goalscorer for Spurs in 2021?
Score: 0 / 14
05:00
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
