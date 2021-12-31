Norwich quiz: Can you name every Canaries goalscorer in 2021?
Last updated on .From the section Norwich
Norwich's eight Premier League goals in 2021 since promotion from the Championship have been shared among four players.
Can you name them all in our quickfire quiz below...
Can you name every Premier League goalscorer for Norwich in 2021?
Score: 0 / 4
01:15
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
- Our coverage of Norwich City is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Norwich - go straight to all the best content