Liverpool quiz: Can you name every Reds goalscorer in 2021?
Last updated on .From the section Liverpool
A total of 18 Liverpool players scored Premier League goals for them in 2021.
See how many can you get in our quiz below...
Can you name every Premier League goalscorer for Liverpool in 2021?
Score: 0 / 18
05:00
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
