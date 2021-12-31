Everton quiz: Can you name every Toffees goalscorer in 2021?
Last updated on .From the section Everton
A total of 12 Everton players scored Premier League goals for them in 2021.
See how many can you get in our quiz below...
Can you name every Premier League goalscorer for Everton in 2021?
Score: 0 / 12
05:00
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
- Our coverage of Everton is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Everton - go straight to all the best content