Aston Villa quiz: Can you name every goalscorer in 2021?
Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa
A total of 17 Aston Villa players scored Premier League goals for them in 2021.
See how many can you get in our quiz below...
Can you name every Premier League goalscorer for Aston Villa in 2021?
Score: 0 / 17
05:00
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
- Our coverage of Villa is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Villa - go straight to all the best content