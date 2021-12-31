Aston Villa quiz: Can you name every goalscorer in 2021?

Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

An Aston Villa player with a yellow circle hiding his face
This midfielder bagged six Premier League goals for Aston Villa in 2021

A total of 17 Aston Villa players scored Premier League goals for them in 2021.

See how many can you get in our quiz below...

Can you name every Premier League goalscorer for Aston Villa in 2021?

Score: 0 / 17
05:00
You scored 0/17
Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
How to follow Aston Villa on the BBC bannerAston Villa banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport