Darren Purse spent four years playing for Cardiff after joining from West Brom in 2005

Cardiff City have appointed former captain Darren Purse as manager of the club's under-23 side.

Purse fills the role vacated by Steve Morison, who stepped up to replace Mick McCarthy as first-team manager in October.

The 44-year-old former centre-back made 123 league appearances for the Bluebirds between 2005 and 2009, scoring 12 goals.

His coaching career began in the Oxford United academy in 2018.

Having begun his playing career at Leyton Orient, Purse made more than 650 senior appearances for the likes of Oxford, Birmingham City, West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday.

"City supporters know Darren and what he brought as a player in terms of professionalism and commitment," said Cardiff chief executive Ken Choo.

Academy manager David Hughes said: "Instilling core values such as those which Darren had as a player is essential in preparing players for first-team football.

"Darren epitomised the club's values as a former club captain and, as a coach, will be a role model for all."