German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich4WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg0

Bayern Munich 4-0 Wolfsburg: Robert Lewandowski breaks Gerd Muller Bundesliga goals record for calendar year

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski
Lewandowski has scored 69 goals in 59 games for Bayern Munich and Poland this year

Robert Lewandowski scored his 43rd Bayern Munich goal of 2021 to break Gerd Muller's record for the most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year.

The Poland striker, 33, volleyed home three minutes from time as Bayern thrashed Wolfsburg 4-0 at Allianz Arena.

Muller's achievement of 42 Bundesliga goals in a year had stood since 1972.

The win moves Bayern nine points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table.

Lewandowski had already broken one of former Bayern Munich striker Muller's 49-year-old league records in May after he scored in the last minute of the season to claim his 41st goal of the 2020-21 campaign.

Midfielder Thomas Muller, who was celebrating his 400th German top-flight appearance, opened the scoring on seven minutes before setting up Dayot Upamecano with a header in the second half to double Bayern's lead.

Leroy Sane added to the scoreline two minutes later with a curled shot into the top corner to put the game beyond 12th-placed Wolfsburg.

On 87 minutes Lewandowski, who missed out on the Ballon d'Or to Paris St-Germain forward Lionel Messi in November, wrote his name in the history books yet again by firing in from close range past goalkeeper Koen Casteels.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5PavardSubstituted forTillmanat 85'minutes
  • 2Upamecano
  • 21HernándezSubstituted forNianzouat 80'minutes
  • 19DaviesSubstituted forRichardsat 80'minutes
  • 22RocaSubstituted forSabitzerat 75'minutes
  • 42Musiala
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forSarrat 80'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 10Sané
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 3Richards
  • 17Cuisance
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 20Sarr
  • 23Nianzou
  • 26Ulreich
  • 36Früchtl
  • 40Tillman

Wolfsburg

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Casteels
  • 4Lacroix
  • 3Bornauw
  • 25Brooks
  • 20Baku
  • 8VranckxSubstituted forMbabuat 87'minutes
  • 27Arnold
  • 31Gerhardt
  • 7WaldschmidtSubstituted forGuilavoguiat 72'minutes
  • 11SteffenSubstituted forNmechaat 58'minutes
  • 9Weghorst

Substitutes

  • 5van de Ven
  • 12Pervan
  • 19Mbabu
  • 21Bialek
  • 22Nmecha
  • 23Guilavogui
  • 33Ginczek
Referee:
Tobias Welz

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamWolfsburg
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home25
Away9
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 4, VfL Wolfsburg 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 4, VfL Wolfsburg 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 4, VfL Wolfsburg 0. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamal Musiala with a headed pass.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Kevin Mbabu replaces Aster Vranckx.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Omar Richards.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Malik Tillman replaces Benjamin Pavard.

  8. Post update

    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Jamal Musiala.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ridle Baku (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josuha Guilavogui.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Tanguy Nianzou replaces Lucas Hernández.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Bouna Sarr replaces Serge Gnabry.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Omar Richards replaces Alphonso Davies.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Sebastiaan Bornauw.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München).

  18. Post update

    Felix Nmecha (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Koen Casteels.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich17141256164043
2B Dortmund16111439231634
3B Leverkusen1684439261328
4Hoffenheim168353425927
5Freiburg1675426151126
6Mainz167362516924
7Frankfurt166642624224
8Union Berlin166642221124
9RB Leipzig1664630201022
10Köln165742627-122
11VfL Bochum166281625-920
12Wolfsburg176291729-1220
13B Mgladbach165382131-1018
14Hertha Berlin165381733-1618
15Stuttgart164572230-817
16Augsburg164571726-917
17Arminia Bielefeld162771222-1013
18Fürth1611141349-364
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories