Match ends, FC Bayern München 4, VfL Wolfsburg 0.
Robert Lewandowski scored his 43rd Bayern Munich goal of 2021 to break Gerd Muller's record for the most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year.
The Poland striker, 33, volleyed home three minutes from time as Bayern thrashed Wolfsburg 4-0 at Allianz Arena.
Muller's achievement of 42 Bundesliga goals in a year had stood since 1972.
The win moves Bayern nine points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table.
Lewandowski had already broken one of former Bayern Munich striker Muller's 49-year-old league records in May after he scored in the last minute of the season to claim his 41st goal of the 2020-21 campaign.
Midfielder Thomas Muller, who was celebrating his 400th German top-flight appearance, opened the scoring on seven minutes before setting up Dayot Upamecano with a header in the second half to double Bayern's lead.
Leroy Sane added to the scoreline two minutes later with a curled shot into the top corner to put the game beyond 12th-placed Wolfsburg.
On 87 minutes Lewandowski, who missed out on the Ballon d'Or to Paris St-Germain forward Lionel Messi in November, wrote his name in the history books yet again by firing in from close range past goalkeeper Koen Casteels.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5PavardSubstituted forTillmanat 85'minutes
- 2Upamecano
- 21HernándezSubstituted forNianzouat 80'minutes
- 19DaviesSubstituted forRichardsat 80'minutes
- 22RocaSubstituted forSabitzerat 75'minutes
- 42Musiala
- 7GnabrySubstituted forSarrat 80'minutes
- 25Müller
- 10Sané
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 3Richards
- 17Cuisance
- 18Sabitzer
- 20Sarr
- 23Nianzou
- 26Ulreich
- 36Früchtl
- 40Tillman
Wolfsburg
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Casteels
- 4Lacroix
- 3Bornauw
- 25Brooks
- 20Baku
- 8VranckxSubstituted forMbabuat 87'minutes
- 27Arnold
- 31Gerhardt
- 7WaldschmidtSubstituted forGuilavoguiat 72'minutes
- 11SteffenSubstituted forNmechaat 58'minutes
- 9Weghorst
Substitutes
- 5van de Ven
- 12Pervan
- 19Mbabu
- 21Bialek
- 22Nmecha
- 23Guilavogui
- 33Ginczek
- Referee:
- Tobias Welz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 4, VfL Wolfsburg 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 4, VfL Wolfsburg 0. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamal Musiala with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Kevin Mbabu replaces Aster Vranckx.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Omar Richards.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Malik Tillman replaces Benjamin Pavard.
Post update
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Jamal Musiala.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ridle Baku (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josuha Guilavogui.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Tanguy Nianzou replaces Lucas Hernández.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Bouna Sarr replaces Serge Gnabry.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Omar Richards replaces Alphonso Davies.
Post update
Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Sebastiaan Bornauw.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.
Post update
Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Felix Nmecha (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Koen Casteels.
Post update
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.