West Ham have lost just one of their last eight WSL games

West Ham manager Olli Harder says if the Women's Super League wants to be the best in the world, all clubs should "aspire to get to Chelsea's level".

The Hammers are currently five games unbeaten in all competitions and have lost just one of their last eight in the WSL.

They face Emma Hayes' champions on Sunday in a game broadcast live on BBC Two (12:15 GMT).

"Emma has put together a fantastic squad at Chelsea," Harder said.

"She's been putting together a strong programme now for five, six, seven years and it's the level that, if the WSL wants to be the best league in the world and wants to be competitive the whole way through, everyone needs to get to.

"It's a great challenge for any team to come up against."

West Ham, beaten just twice in the league this season, have the chance to go four unbeaten in the WSL before a three-week break.

"It would be nice, wouldn't it?" added Harder. "We know the challenge ahead of us, but it's a fantastic opportunity."

After Chelsea's midweek defeat by Wolfsburg, which ended their Champions League campaign, Hayes revealed her players were "sick" with worry about the ongoing Covid-19 situation within the squad.

Ann-Katrin Berger and Drew Spence were left out for the decisive final group game after testing positive and Hayes said she expects there to be more positive cases before the weekend.

The two clubs are miles apart - Ward

Aston Villa have lost four of their last five WSL games and are currently 10th in the table

Carla Ward's Aston Villa return to WSL action against Manchester United on Sunday (12:00) after suffering a midweek loss to Championship side Blackburn Rovers in the Continental League Cup.

Villa have also lost five of their last six league games and Ward admitted it was the "worst time" to be playing United, who have won their last two matches.

"I don't care what anyone says, Manchester United are a top-four team," she told BBC Sport.

"They have an exceptional group of players, I thought they were excellent against Brighton and good in midweek. It is the worst time to play them because you can now see [United manager] Marc Skinner's style.

"They are playing with freedom and we have to be prepared. It's easy to say 'go and get three points' but we're talking about a top-four side.

"The two clubs and squads are miles apart. We have to do our best, be realistic and make it difficult for them to get something from the game."

Villa are likely to be without captain Remi Allen, who picked up a knock against Tottenham last week. Ward said there were "question marks" over Allen as well as Sarah Mayling and Ramona Petzelberger.

Nothing to lose - Powell

Brighton have suffered back-to-back defeats in the WSL

In Sunday's late kick-off (18:45), Brighton will hope to take advantage of Arsenal's slight dip in form following their heavy defeat by Hoffenheim in the Women's Champions League.

The Gunners have lost three of their last four games in all competitions but Brighton manager Hope Powell has stressed that they must not underestimate the league leaders.

"You could argue that this is the best time to play them," Powell said.

"But if I was in the Arsenal camp, I'd be saying 'now we've got to start playing'. We've really got nothing to lose and more to gain against them. The expectation is for them to win the game and that's something we need to manage.

"For us, it shows that they are beatable, they are vulnerable at times and they might not be playing with the confidence they were at the start of the season. It's about taking our opportunities and just having a go."

Elsewhere, it's a huge game at the bottom of the WSL as Leicester City host Birmingham with both sides still searching for a first win this season, while third-placed Spurs host Everton.

Manchester City's game against Reading has been postponed because of Covid-19 cases in the City squad.

Gareth Taylor's side - who have won their last two WSL games - also had their midweek Continental League Cup game against Leicester postponed, with new dates for both fixtures yet to be confirmed.