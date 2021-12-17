Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal are currently top of the WSL and unbeaten in the league this season

Arsenal's game against Reading in the Women's Super League will be shown live on BBC One on Sunday, 16 January (14:30 GMT).

The fixture is one of three WSL games to be broadcast live on the BBC during January.

BBC Red Button will show Brighton & Hove Albion's game against Manchester City on Sunday, 9 January (12:00).

Brighton's clash with champions Chelsea will also be screened live on BBC Two on Sunday, 23 January (12:30).

The WSL will break for Christmas after this weekend's fixtures, with the action returning on the weekend of 7-9 January.

The BBC will televise 22 live WSL matches this season, with a minimum of 18 games on BBC TV.

One live game per round will also be broadcast across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Alongside all the domestic WSL action, the BBC is also exclusively showing the Women's FA Cup this season.

January live WSL coverage

Friday, 7 January: Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur, 19:00, Sky Sports

Sunday, 9 January: Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City, 12:00, BBC Red Button

Sunday, 9 January: West Ham United v Manchester United, 18:45, Sky Sports

Sunday, 16 January: Arsenal v Reading, 14:30, BBC One

Sunday, 16 January: Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United, 18:45, Sky Sports

Sunday, 23 January: Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea, 12:30, BBC Two

Sunday 23 January: Manchester City v Arsenal, 18:45, Sky Sports