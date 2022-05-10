Close menu
National League
GrimsbyGrimsby Town0Boreham WoodBoreham Wood0

Grimsby Town v Boreham Wood

Line-ups

Grimsby

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Crocombe
  • 32Cropper
  • 26Smith
  • 18Esteves Sousa
  • 22Amos
  • 5Pearson
  • 4Fox
  • 15Clifton
  • 28Holohan
  • 10McAtee
  • 29Taylor

Substitutes

  • 3Crookes
  • 9Abrahams
  • 12Dieseruvwe
  • 25Maguire-Drew
  • 30Burgess

Boreham Wood

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashmore
  • 5Evans
  • 6Stephens
  • 8Mafuta
  • 17Mendy
  • 16Comley
  • 19Smith
  • 11Raymond
  • 9Boden
  • 10Marsh
  • 15Lewis

Substitutes

  • 14Clifton
  • 18Smith
  • 20Joyce
  • 21Ashby-Hammond
  • 29Orsi
Referee:
Scott Tallis

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 10th May 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham432610791434888
2Stockport422841084384688
3Solihull Moors432412780453584
4Halifax43259962332984
5Notts County4323101080522879
6Grimsby432281363422174
7Chesterfield4320131069511873
8Dag & Red432171577532470
9Boreham Wood4318141149361368
10Torquay4218111365521365
11Bromley431713135650664
12Southend43169184460-1657
13Yeovil431414154246-456
14Altrincham431510186167-655
15Woking43164235961-252
16Maidenhead United431312184866-1851
17Wealdstone431311194864-1650
18Barnet431311195785-2850
19Eastleigh43129224870-2245
20Aldershot431110224570-2543
21King's Lynn44810264779-3234
22Weymouth43510283887-4925
23Dover4327343699-631
View full National League table

