Ipswich Town caretaker boss John McGreal believes Kieran McKenna will be a "brilliant appointment" as the League One club's new manager.

The 35-year-old former Manchester United assistant first-team coach will take over at Portman Road on Monday.

But he will be in the stands for Saturday's home game with Sunderland.

"He'll be coming with fresh ideas to get us on that right track to where we want to get to," under-23s boss McGreal told BBC Radio Suffolk.

McKenna, who joined United to work under Jose Mourinho and stayed throughout Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's spell in charge at Old Trafford, has agreed a three-and-a-half year contract with Ipswich, who sacked Paul Cook on 4 December.

His appointment marks a change of approach by the club, whose managers in the last decade have also included the more experienced Paul Jewell, Mick McCarthy and Paul Lambert.

But McGreal said: "You only have to look at his track record, the players he's integrated into the first team, the players he's actually coached, the managers he's coached under, it's a quality CV and a big appointment by the club and shows what direction it's going (in)."

He met McKenna when his former club Colchester United played Manchester United in a Carabao Cup quarter-final in December 2019 and spoke to him by phone on Thursday evening.

"I congratulated him and he's really looking forward to it and why wouldn't he be? It's Ipswich Town, it's his first managerial job and it's a great job to pick up and run with," he said.

"Kieran will have done his background, he'll know what direction he wants to go with the club, he'll know all these individuals, he'll be well prepped, he'll have done all his homework."

Although McGreal will be in charge against Sunderland, he is happy for McKenna to get involved if he wishes.

"He wants us guys to take this game and then he'll come with a clean slate, but he'll be in the stands and if he needs to make contact, we're open to that," McGreal added.

"Not a problem at all. He's the new gaffer so whatever he wants, we'll try and supply for him."