Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers trio Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun and Calvin Bassey are in Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations squad

Rangers' Nigeria internationals will be free to face Celtic on 2 January prior to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun and Calvin Bassey have been included in Nigeria's squad, with their opening Group D match against Egypt on 11 January.

The Ibrox side's match at Celtic Park is their last before the winter break.

"They will be here with the team. We have the full squad until we go into the winter break," said Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Dundee United are Rangers' visitors on Saturday and Van Bronckhorst's side could extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to seven points, with Celtic not in league action again until Wednesday.

United, who are the only team to have beaten Rangers in the league so far this season, are managing a Covid outbreak.

St Mirren have suspended training for the same reason and Livingston manager David Martindale has suggested bringing forward the winter break.

But Van Bronckhorst said: "I don't want to stop now, you want to go on. Not only because we're in a good moment but most importantly we're doing everything we can to be safe. For me at this moment, we don't need to change anything."