Shield's penalty sees Linfield past Larne at Inver Park

Linfield beat 10-man Larne 1-0 to go top of the Irish Premiership table on goal difference from Glentoran who defeated Glenavon 2-0 on Friday night.

Both clubs moved one point clear of long-time leaders Cliftonville who can regain top spot if they beat Carrick Rangers at Solitude on Saturday.

Chris Shields scored Linfield's 30th-minute penalty after Kofi Balmer fouled Christy Manzinga and was sent-off.

Conor McMenamin and Rory Donnelly netted for the Glens at the Oval.

Both sides had chances at Inver Park before Shields beat Rohan Doherty from the spot in the decisive moment of the game at Inver Park.

Ben Doherty fired over for the hosts, while Ronan Hale shot wide and forced a good save from Chris Johns.

Ferguson denied Manzinga's drive and the Blues forward also shot off-target.

Balmer was dismissed for his challenge on Manzinga as the striker bore down on goal in the area and referee Raymond Crangle had no hesitation in producing the red card.

Stephen Fallon should have doubled the lead soon after when Manzinga squared the ball to him in the area but Fallon struck the bar from three yards out under pressure from Tomas Cosgrove.

Linfield managed the game effectively in the second half and could have added to their lead when Ahmed Salam's second-half volley was well dealt with by Ferguson.

'I'm better saying nothing or I'll get in trouble' - Lynch fumes at Balmer red card

Glentoran continue winning streak

It was a seventh straight league win for Mick McDermott's side with both goals coming in the first half at the Oval against a toothless Glenavon.

The hosts were rewarded for their early pressure when McMenamin turned in a pinpoint Jay Donnelly cross at the back post on 13 minutes.

The second arrived as Glenavon were beginning to get a foothold in the game - this time Jay Donnelly sent brother Rory through and he fired low into the bottom corner after 34 minutes.

The second half was largely a non-event although Glenavon keeper James Taylor did well to keep out Shay McCartan's dipping free-kick.

Josh Doyle headed over late on for a Glenavon side which struggled in the final third and saw their run of three wins on the spin come to an end.