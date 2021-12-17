Last updated on .From the section Irish

Crusaders' Declan Caddell in action against Michael O'Connor of Glenavon

The Irish Cup first round tie between Glenavon and Crusaders is to be live-streamed on BBC Sport NI in January.

The game at Mourneview Park will be streamed on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website on Friday 7 January, with a 19:45 GMT kick-off time.

It is the only all-Premiership encounter of the first round of the competition, with the remainder of the 16 matches being played on Saturday.

Crusaders reached the semi-finals of last year's Irish Cup.

First contested in 1881, the Irish Cup is the fourth oldest national cup competition in the world.

Crusaders will be hoping to repeat their success in the competition from 2019 while Glenavon have to go back to 2016 for the last occasion they lifted the cup.

BBC Sport NI will be streaming a game from each round of the competition, with both semi-finals and the final both broadcast live as in recent years.

Cup holders Linfield will begin the defence of the trophy against Mid-Ulster Intermediate A side Oxford Sunnyside.