St Mirren have suspended training after "a number" of positive Covid-19 tests - but say their upcoming games will go ahead "as it stands".

The club, whose next match is at home to Celtic on Wednesday, say those affected had also taken PCR tests and were isolating for 10 days.

It remains unclear whether those secondary tests are also positive.

Jim Goodwin's side are also scheduled to face Rangers, Dundee United and Motherwell before the January break.

A club statement said health and wellbeing was the "utmost priority" and they will "continue to monitor the situation".