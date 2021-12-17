Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

St Mirren have suspended training after "a number" of positive Covid-19 tests - but believe their upcoming games will go ahead "as it stands".

The club, who are due to welcome Celtic on Wednesday, say some of those cases were confirmed by PCR tests and those affected are now isolating for 10 days.

Jim Goodwin's side are also scheduled to face Rangers, Dundee United and Motherwell before the January break.

A club statement said health and wellbeing was the "utmost priority".

The added: "Training has been suspended, but as it stands our upcoming matches will still go ahead. However, we will continue to monitor the situation over the coming days."