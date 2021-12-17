Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Jason Cummings came off the bench during Dundee's loss to Hibs on Wednesday

Dundee striker Jason Cummings has been sent home from training after attending a large-scale show at Glasgow's Hydro on Thursday without permission.

The incident involving the striker, 26, occurred amid rising Covid cases in Scotland and two days before Saturday's Scottish Premiership game with Hearts.

Scotland cap Cummings, who has scored six goals in 18 appearances this term, will miss that encounter.

James McPake's Dundee are 10th in the league, two points off the bottom.