Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Johnnie Jackson was Charlton's assistant manager before taking over from Nigel Adkins

Charlton Athletic have appointed Johnnie Jackson as permanent manager after 10 games in temporary charge.

Jackson took over as caretaker after Nigel Adkins was sacked in October with the club in the League One relegation places after two wins from 13 games.

Under the 39-year-old the Addicks have won seven games and are now 11th, eight points off the play-offs.

Jackson's deal will renew automatically at the end of each of the next two seasons based on on-field success.

"I have a special relationship with this football club, it is coming on 12 years now," said Jackson, who played 279 games and scored 55 goals for the club.

"I've been through some emotional times, highs and lows, which mould you into a certain character and this is the culmination of the story."

Jackson helped Charlton to promotion to the Championship as a player in 2012 and then as assistant manager in 2020 and says his squad have impressed him.

"The players have been absolutely brilliant. I can't speak highly enough of them," he said.

"The players and the staff have brought into what I am trying to do and they have helped facilitate results.

Johnnie Jackson's players celebrated with him after scoring in their win over Ipswich Town earlier this month

"I believe in everyone around me, I know that they are first class and will take the club forward."

Since taking charge of the club Jackson has guided Charlton to wins over Sunderland, Burton Albion and Ipswich and they became the first side to beat then-League One leaders Plymouth Argyle since the opening day of the season when they defeated the Pilgrims 2-0 at The Valley last month.

"We have all seen the impact Johnnie has had since he took over," Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard told the club website.

"You can see that in the results, which have been excellent, and in the performance - the team are pressing with intensity, defending bravely and moving the ball quickly in possession. He's doing an amazing job.

"Johnnie has a passion for the club, a connection with supporters, players and staff and a real knowledge of the game, so I'm delighted that he's our new permanent manager."