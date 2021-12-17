Ian Baraclough's NI side will open their campaign at home to Greece

Northern Ireland will begin their 2022 Nations League campaign at home to Greece on 2 June.

In a quadruple-header to open the competition, Ian Baraclough's men will then be away to either Cyprus or Estonia on 5 June before Kosovo away on 9 June and either Cyprus or Estonia in Belfast three days later.

NI complete their League 2 Group C campaign at home to Kosovo on 24 September and away to Greece three days later.

The Republic of Ireland are at home to Ukraine in their first game on 4 June. They then face Armenia away on 7 June and Scotland in Dublin on 11 June before travelling to Ukraine on 14 June.

Their double-header in September to finish the campaign is away to Scotland on 23 September and at home to Armenia three days later.

Northern Ireland's opening match against Greece, one place behind Northern Ireland in the Fifa rankings in 55th, will be the first time the sides have met since Northern Ireland, under Michael O'Neill, beat the Greeks 3-1 at home in October 2015 to seal qualification for the Euro 2016 finals.

Northern Ireland were relegated to League C during the last Nations League after also having a poor campaign in the inaugural competition.

Northern Ireland fixtures:

2 June - Northern Ireland v Greece (19:45 BST)

5 June - Cyprus/Estonia v Northern Ireland (Kick-off and venue TBC)

9 June - Kosovo v Northern Ireland (19:45 BST)

12 June - Northern Ireland v Cyprus/Estonia (14:00 BST)

24 September - Northern Ireland v Kosovo (17:00 BST)

27 September - Greece v Northern Ireland (19:45 BST)

Republic of Ireland fixtures:

Saturday 4 June - Republic of Ireland v Ukraine (19:45 BST)

Tuesday 7 June - Armenia v Republic of Ireland (17.00 BST)

Saturday 11 June - Republic of Ireland v Scotland (17:00 BST)

Tuesday 14 June - Ukraine v Republic of Ireland (17.00 BST)

Friday 23 September - Scotland v Republic of Ireland (19.45 BST)

Monday 26 September - Republic of Ireland v Armenia (19.45 BST)