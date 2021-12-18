Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Amy Irons

Amy Irons' defeat count in Sportscene Predictions is now in double figures after Charlie Adam triumphed last weekend.

This week, BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter tries to get back to winning ways against Scotland hero James McFadden.

There are 40 points up for grabs for forecasting the correct scoreline and 10 for guessing the right outcome.

Amy IronsJames McFadden
Dundee v Hearts1-21-2
Livingston v Ross County1-12-2
Motherwell v St Johnstone1-02-0
Rangers v Dundee United2-03-0

All games Saturday at 15:00 GMT

Dundee v Hearts

Amy's prediction: 1-2

James' prediction: 1-2

Livingston v Ross County

Amy's prediction: 1-1

James' prediction: 2-2

Motherwell v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 1-0

James' prediction: 2-0

Rangers v Dundee United

Amy's prediction: 2-0

James' prediction: 3-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170
Neil Alexander100
Richard Foster80 & 50
Stuart Kettlewell70
Craig Levein70
Michael Stewart70
Richard Gordon70
Rory Loy70
Tam Cowan60
Charlie Adam60
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40
Steven Thompson40
Allan Preston30
Marvin Bartley10
Derek Ferguson10
Total scores
Amy710
Pundits1000
Amy v Pundits
P17W5D2L10

