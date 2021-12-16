Last updated on .From the section Everton

Everton described the homophobic chant as "unacceptable" behaviour

Everton have condemned a homophobic chant aimed at a Chelsea player when the teams played on Thursday.

The Premier League game at Stamford Bridge ended in a 1-1 draw. external-link

"Such behaviour is unacceptable and does not represent the values of our club or wider fanbase," Everton said in a statement. external-link

The Toffees won an award external-link last month for their work to embed a culture of inclusion at the club and in the wider Everton community.

"Through our 'All Together Now' campaign we promote and celebrate diversity and inclusivity within our club, our game and community," Everton added.

"We expect fans to reflect those values by refraining from any discriminatory chanting in the future."