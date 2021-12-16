Juventus Femminile v Servette Women

Attempt missed. Élodie Nakkach (Servette Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sandy Mäendly.
Juventus Femminile
Formation 4-3-3
- 16Peyraud-Magnin
- 12Lundorf
- 71Lenzini
- 23Salvai
- 13Boattin
- 8Rosucci
- 14Junge Pedersen
- 21Caruso
- 11Bonansea
- 10Girelli
- 17Hurtig
- 1Aprile
- 2Hyyrynen
- 3Gama
- 5Nildén
- 7Cernoia
- 9Stasková
- 18Giai
- 19Zamanian
- 22Bonfantini
- 29Pfattner
Servette Women
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 12Teixeira Pereira
- 24Soulard
- 4Felber
- 14Spälti
- 16Amaral Mendes
- 2TufoSubstituted forFleuryat 31'minutes
- 6Nakkach
- 9Lagonia
- 8MäendlyBooked at 34mins
- 20Padilla-Bidas
- 7Boho Sayo
- 3Bourma
- 13Tamplin
- 15Peiró Giménez
- 17Droz
- 21Guede Redondo
- 23Fleury
- Jelena Cvetkovic
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Attempt missed. Arianna Caruso (Juventus Femminile) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Cristiana Girelli (Juventus Femminile) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lisa Boattin with a cross.
Corner, Juventus Femminile. Conceded by Nathalia Spälti.
Cristiana Girelli (Juventus Femminile) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Sandy Mäendly (Servette Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lina Hurtig (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sandy Mäendly (Servette Women).
Substitution, Servette Women. Léonie Fleury replaces Laura Tufo.
Attempt missed. Jade Sayo (Servette Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Sofie Junge Pedersen (Juventus Femminile) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Juventus Femminile. Conceded by Inês Pereira.
Attempt saved. Arianna Caruso (Juventus Femminile) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martina Rosucci.
Corner, Servette Women. Conceded by Martina Lenzini.
Attempt missed. Lisa Boattin (Juventus Femminile) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Barbara Bonansea.
Attempt missed. Jade Sayo (Servette Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sandy Mäendly.
Goal! Juventus Femminile 2, Servette Women 0. Cristiana Girelli (Juventus Femminile) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Juventus Femminile. Lisa Boattin draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Laura Felber (Servette Women) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Cristiana Girelli (Juventus Femminile) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matilde Lundorf with a cross.