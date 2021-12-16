Women's Champions League - Group B
Real Madrid FemeninoReal Madrid Femenino3Zhytlobud-1 WomenZhytlobud-1 Women0

Real Madrid Femenino v Zhytlobud-1 Women

Line-ups

Real Madrid Femenino

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Rodríguez
  • 2Robles
  • 4Peter
  • 20GálvezSubstituted forFlorentinoat 45'minutes
  • 17Corredera
  • 11CardonaSubstituted forNavarroat 57'minutes
  • 3Abelleira
  • 8OrozSubstituted forKaciat 71'minutes
  • 16MøllerSubstituted forDel Castilloat 71'minutes
  • 9AsllaniSubstituted forGonzálezat 45'minutes
  • 14García

Substitutes

  • 6Kaci
  • 7Carmona
  • 10González
  • 12Navarro
  • 15Florentino
  • 18Rodriguez
  • 21Zornoza
  • 22Del Castillo
  • 24Gerard

Zhytlobud-1 Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Svidunovich
  • 3AleksanyanSubstituted forKupyakat 89'minutes
  • 16Voronina
  • 22Shmatko
  • 6BasanskaBooked at 40mins
  • 77Ovdiychuk
  • 9PetrykBooked at 80mins
  • 17ApanaschenkoSubstituted forHavanskáat 76'minutes
  • 55ShevchukSubstituted forSadikogluat 69'minutes
  • 8Boychenko
  • 88VoroninaSubstituted forKochnevaat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Havanská
  • 11Sadikoglu
  • 15Kupyak
  • 18Utitskikh
  • 20Kochneva
  • 23Yaman
Referee:
Ivana Projkovska

Match Stats

Home TeamReal Madrid FemeninoAway TeamZhytlobud-1 Women
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home17
Away5
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid Femenino 3, Zhytlobud-1 Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid Femenino 3, Zhytlobud-1 Women 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid Femenino 3, Zhytlobud-1 Women 0. Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kenti Robles with a cross.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Zhytlobud-1 Women. Solomiya Kupyak replaces Kristine Aleksanyan.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino).

  6. Post update

    Anna Petryk (Zhytlobud-1 Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nahikari García (Real Madrid Femenino) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Teresa Abelleira with a cross following a set piece situation.

  8. Post update

    Nahikari García (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Anastasiya Voronina (Zhytlobud-1 Women).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Athenea Del Castillo (Real Madrid Femenino).

  11. Post update

    Kristine Aleksanyan (Zhytlobud-1 Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nahikari García (Real Madrid Femenino) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lorena Navarro with a cross.

  13. Booking

    Anna Petryk (Zhytlobud-1 Women) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Athenea Del Castillo (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Kristine Aleksanyan (Zhytlobud-1 Women).

  16. Post update

    Athenea Del Castillo (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Anna Petryk (Zhytlobud-1 Women).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Zhytlobud-1 Women. Nadiya Havanská replaces Daria Apanaschenko.

  19. Post update

    Hand ball by Claudia Florentino (Real Madrid Femenino).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Top Stories