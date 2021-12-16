Paris Saint-Germain Féminines v Breidablik Women

Match ends, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 6, Breidablik Women 0.
Line-ups
Paris Saint-Germain Féminines
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Labbé
- 12Lawrence
- 15IlestedtBooked at 16minsSubstituted forDudekat 56'minutes
- 5De Almeida
- 7KarchaouiSubstituted forLe Guillyat 67'minutes
- 8GeyoroSubstituted forFolquetat 76'minutes
- 18Fazer
- 13DäbritzSubstituted forBertolucci Paixãoat 67'minutes
- 21Baltimore
- 23Huitema
- 10BachmannBooked at 46minsSubstituted forDianiat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Dudek
- 6Bertolucci Paixão
- 11Diani
- 17Ildhusøy
- 25Folquet
- 28Le Guilly
- 29Sangaré
- 30Votíková
- 40Voll
Breidablik Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Ívarsdóttir
- 13ArnadottirBooked at 85mins
- 18Árnadóttir
- 8Lillýardóttir
- 5Halldórsdóttir
- 21AntonsdóttirSubstituted forSoreeat 72'minutes
- 17TómasdóttirSubstituted forFriðriksdóttirat 90'minutes
- 9ZiemerSubstituted forMcCartyat 90'minutes
- 27MagnusdottirSubstituted forGeorgsdóttirat 72'minutes
- 15KristjánsdóttirSubstituted forSigurgeirsdóttirat 56'minutes
- 7Albertsdóttir
Substitutes
- 11Soree
- 14Sigurgeirsdóttir
- 16McCarty
- 19Georgsdóttir
- 22Halldórsdóttir
- 23Friðriksdóttir
- 25Jóhannsdóttir
- 26Sabido
- 55Kristjánsdóttir
- Referee:
- Ewa Augustyn
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home35
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home19
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 6, Breidablik Women 0.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 6, Breidablik Women 0. Jordyn Huitema (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kadidiatou Diani.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordyn Huitema (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
Post update
Luana (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tiffany McCarty (Breidablik Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Breidablik Women. Tiffany McCarty replaces Taylor Ziemer.
Substitution
Substitution, Breidablik Women. Vigdís Friðriksdóttir replaces Karitas Tómasdóttir.
Post update
Attempt saved. Luana (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Jordyn Huitema (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Karitas Tómasdóttir (Breidablik Women).
Post update
Foul by Élisa De Almeida (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).
Post update
Birta Georgsdóttir (Breidablik Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Goal! Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 5, Breidablik Women 0. Luana (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Asta Arnadottir (Breidablik Women) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Asta Arnadottir (Breidablik Women) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jordyn Huitema (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kadidiatou Diani.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jordyn Huitema (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luana.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Magnaba Folquet replaces Grace Geyoro.