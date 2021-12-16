Women's Champions League - Group B
Paris Saint-Germain FémininesParis Saint-Germain Féminines6Breidablik WomenBreidablik Women0

Paris Saint-Germain Féminines v Breidablik Women

Line-ups

Paris Saint-Germain Féminines

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Labbé
  • 12Lawrence
  • 15IlestedtBooked at 16minsSubstituted forDudekat 56'minutes
  • 5De Almeida
  • 7KarchaouiSubstituted forLe Guillyat 67'minutes
  • 8GeyoroSubstituted forFolquetat 76'minutes
  • 18Fazer
  • 13DäbritzSubstituted forBertolucci Paixãoat 67'minutes
  • 21Baltimore
  • 23Huitema
  • 10BachmannBooked at 46minsSubstituted forDianiat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Dudek
  • 6Bertolucci Paixão
  • 11Diani
  • 17Ildhusøy
  • 25Folquet
  • 28Le Guilly
  • 29Sangaré
  • 30Votíková
  • 40Voll

Breidablik Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Ívarsdóttir
  • 13ArnadottirBooked at 85mins
  • 18Árnadóttir
  • 8Lillýardóttir
  • 5Halldórsdóttir
  • 21AntonsdóttirSubstituted forSoreeat 72'minutes
  • 17TómasdóttirSubstituted forFriðriksdóttirat 90'minutes
  • 9ZiemerSubstituted forMcCartyat 90'minutes
  • 27MagnusdottirSubstituted forGeorgsdóttirat 72'minutes
  • 15KristjánsdóttirSubstituted forSigurgeirsdóttirat 56'minutes
  • 7Albertsdóttir

Substitutes

  • 11Soree
  • 14Sigurgeirsdóttir
  • 16McCarty
  • 19Georgsdóttir
  • 22Halldórsdóttir
  • 23Friðriksdóttir
  • 25Jóhannsdóttir
  • 26Sabido
  • 55Kristjánsdóttir
Referee:
Ewa Augustyn

Match Stats

Home TeamParis Saint-Germain FémininesAway TeamBreidablik Women
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home35
Away3
Shots on Target
Home19
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 6, Breidablik Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 6, Breidablik Women 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 6, Breidablik Women 0. Jordyn Huitema (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kadidiatou Diani.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordyn Huitema (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.

  6. Post update

    Luana (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Tiffany McCarty (Breidablik Women).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Breidablik Women. Tiffany McCarty replaces Taylor Ziemer.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Breidablik Women. Vigdís Friðriksdóttir replaces Karitas Tómasdóttir.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luana (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Jordyn Huitema (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Karitas Tómasdóttir (Breidablik Women).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Élisa De Almeida (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

  14. Post update

    Birta Georgsdóttir (Breidablik Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Goal! Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 5, Breidablik Women 0. Luana (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  16. Booking

    Asta Arnadottir (Breidablik Women) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  17. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Asta Arnadottir (Breidablik Women) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordyn Huitema (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kadidiatou Diani.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordyn Huitema (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luana.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Magnaba Folquet replaces Grace Geyoro.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus Femminile6321104611
2Chelsea Women6321136711
3VfL Wolfsburg Ladies6321157811
4Servette Women6006021-210

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris Saint-Germain Féminines66002502518
2Real Madrid Femenino6402126612
3Zhytlobud-1 Women6114215-134
4Breidablik Women6015018-181

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino66002412318
2Arsenal Women6303141319
3TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies63031115-49
4HB Køge Women6006222-200

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon Féminines65011921715
2FC Bayern München Ladies64111531213
3Benfica Women6114216-144
4BK Häcken Women6105318-153
