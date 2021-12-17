Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scotland's national clinical director Jason Leitch is "worried" about 50,000 travelling to Sunday's Scottish League Cup final between Hibernian and Celtic amid the increase in Covid-19 cases. (Sun) external-link

Hibs defender Paul McGinn is desperate to follow in brother John's footsteps and win a medal after the siblings were written off as "too small" as youths. (Record) external-link

Winning the final is about more than the trophy itself for Hibernian, says Jake Doyle-Hayes, as the players need to impress their next manager. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou and Rangers counterpart Giovanni van Bronckhorst have been spotted dining together in a Glasgow restaurant. (Sun) external-link

Willie Collum will referee Celtic v Rangers on 2 January with Don Robertson the whistler for Hibernian v Hearts the following day. (Football Scotland) external-link

Defender Daniel Cleary, 25, is expected to sign for St Johnstone after confirming he is leaving Dundalk. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts has not confirmed how many players will miss Saturday's trip to face Rangers following a Covid outbreak but admits youngsters will be added to the squad. (Sun) external-link

Courts has defended the United players' Christmas social event in Newcastle and revealed the club had a positive test even before the squad travelled south. (Record) external-link

Kieran Freeman has escaped a lengthy injury absence after coming off during Dundee United's defeat by Livingston. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Inverness Caledonian Thistle boss Billy Dodds says there is no easy call on whether to cancel games as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect Scottish football. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has urged authorities to keep Scottish football going as fears grow over rising Covid cases. (Record) external-link

Neilson has targeted a new striker in January but says Hearts will not accept just any offer for midfielder Jamie Walker. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Dundee face an injury and suspension crisis before Saturday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Hearts and may only have one senior player on the bench. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller has joined Falkirk as assistant manager. (Edinburgh Evening Express - subscription required) external-link