Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

With Celtic and Hibernian battling it out in Sunday's Scottish League Cup final, only four top-flight games are scheduled on Saturday.

Rangers aim to go seven points clear at the summit, while the relegation battle intensifies with bottom three St Johnstone, Ross County and Dundee all in action.

Dundee v Hearts

Dundee manager James McPake fears he could be without around 10 players. Jason Cummings is ruled out because of a discipline breach while Charlie Adam, Lee Ashcroft, Shaun Byrne and Cillian Sheridan are injured and Ryan Sweeney suspended.

Max Anderson, Danny Mullen and Jordan Marshall are also among those who McPake has had fitness doubts over this week.

Hearts will be without the suspended Josh Ginnelly but Michael Smith returns from the injury that kept him out last weekend. Beni Baningime is still sidelined.

Dundee manager James McPake: "We're struggling at the minute, in terms of injury first and foremost. We'll dig in.

"It might be 11 with two subs, it might be 11 with one sub. We'll manage to get 11 on the pitch. As long as it's safe, it has to go on."

Hears manager Robbie Neilson: "It's an exciting period for us. We've got four games coming up before the break and it's four games we're really looking forward to.

"It's always difficult at this time of year with weather and surfaces, but we've got an opportunity to put down a real marker and get a good end to the first half of the season."

Did you know? Hearts have alternated between defeat (four times) and victory (three) in each of their last seven league matches, losing 2-0 to Rangers last time out.

Livingston v Ross County

Livingston manager David Martindale is free to take his place in the dugout after a Scottish FA disciplinary hearing following his red card during October's draw with Dundee United was postponed for a second time.

Winger Cristian Montano faces two or three weeks out with a hamstring injury, while defender Tom Parkes remains sidlined with a knee problem.

Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti is still out with a hamstring injury, but Harry Paton will be fit despite coming off in midweek defeat to Celtic with a knock.

Livingston captain Nicky Devlin: "We know how difficult Saturday will be. Up there [in Dingwall] was really difficult. The first 30 minutes, until we scored, was kind of backs-against-the-wall stuff. We know they have major threats, the two wingers are really good."

Ross County goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer: "It was frustrating we conceded in the last minute [against Celtic in midweek] and lost the game. But I think we showed a lot of good traits and did a lot of good things.

"We are putting it off our minds. We have got a few really winnable games coming up and all our focus is on Livingston."

Did you know? Livingston, who have won both of their last two league matches 1-0, will have kept a clean sheet while winning three top-flight games in a row for the first time should they do so against County.

Motherwell v St Johnstone

Motherwell centre-backs Ricki Lamie, Sondre Solholm Johansen and Juhani Ojala are still absent so left-back Jake Carroll will again deputise in the middle of the back four.

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane will miss out again as he is self-isolating. Glenn Middleton is available after being ineligible to face parent club Rangers in midweek but Murray Davidson is set to remain sidelined.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "Tony [Watt] has turned down the contract that we offered and the ball is in the player's court now to decide what he wants to do for his future.

"We have made numerous offers to players and we will see how they progress over the next few weeks."

St Johnstone forward Stevie May: "We don't want to become detached at the bottom but at the moment it's such a tight league that you could win two games and be pushing into the top six and all of a sudden everything looks so different.

"It's about getting that result to kick-start us and our plan is to do that against Motherwell."

Did you know? St Johnstone's Premiership matches have resulted in fewer goals and fewer shots than any other side this season.

Rangers v Dundee United

Left-back Borna Barisic is available for Rangers after coming off near the end of Wednesday's win against St Johnstone and manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says he still has "some doubts" about how fit some players are.

Defender Filip Helander has been out since early September while midfielder Ryan Jack and forward Kemar Roofe are not expected back until after the winter break.

Dundee United recorded positive Covid tests this week and will have more than one player missing as a result, with head coach Thomas Courts unwilling to give a specific number. Midfielder Calum Butcher is suspended.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "We'll just have to wait to see which team we will play. We only concentrate on our team and make sure they are ready whichever team they face."

Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts: "We will just have to wait on which team we will play. Of course we know they have some issues with Covid and some players may not be available.

"But it is still Dundee United we are playing against. We only concentrate on our own team and make sure we are ready."

Did you know? Lose a fourth game in a row and United will be on their worst top-flight run since May 2016 under Mixu Paatelainen en route to relegation.

