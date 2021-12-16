Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Alex Hartridge (left) has played 22 times for Exeter this season while Pierce Sweeney has made 26 appearances

Exeter City defenders Pierce Sweeney and Alex Hartridge will be out for the "foreseeable future" after suffering knee injuries in the same match.

Both hurt medial ligaments during Exeter's 1-0 defeat by Tranmere Rovers in League Two on Saturday.

Sweeney, 27, injured his knee as he blocked a shot while Hartridge, 22, was hurt after landing awkwardly.

"Neither look like they need surgery, but both sustained similar injuries," Exeter manager Matt Taylor said.

"Both are as serious as each other and unfortunately they both play in similar positions in terms of outside centre-halves," he told BBC Sport.

Exeter have recalled 19-year-old defender Cheick Diabate from non-league Truro City in order to provide cover, with experienced former Birmingham City and Middlesbrough defender Jonathan Grounds likely to feature in their absence.