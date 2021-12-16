Northern Ireland beat Greece home and away en route to qualifying for Euro 2016 with the 3-1 victory at Windsor Park sealing their spot in the finals in France

Northern Ireland will take on Greece, Kosovo and either Cyprus or Estonia in their Uefa Nations League group.

Facing Greece will bring back memories of Northern Ireland's successful Euro 2016 qualifiers when Michael O'Neill's side won in Athens and Belfast.

At 55th spot, Greece are one place behind Northern Ireland in the Fifa rankings with Kosovo in 111th position.

Scotland will be among the Republic of Ireland's opponents with Ukraine and Armenia also in Group B1.

The 105th-ranked Cypriots have to face 107th-rated Estonians next March to see who joins Northern Ireland, Cyprus and Kosovo in Group C2.

The third edition of the Nations League will begin with a quadruple-header in June before the groups are completed with two more games in September.

The Republic last face Scotland in Euro 2016 qualifying when the Scots won 1-0 in Glasgow before the sides drew 1-1 in Dublin

The link between the Nations League and qualifying for Euro 2024 has yet to be confirmed, but it is expected that group winners will be guaranteed a play-off for the Euros.

Northern Ireland were relegated to League C during the last Nations League after also having a poor campaign in the inaugural competition but will have high hopes of making an impact following Thursday's draw.

The Republic of Ireland last faced Scotland during qualification for Euro 2016 with the Scots earning a 1-0 home before the sides drew 1-1 at the Aviva Stadium.

Scotland's Fifa ranking of 38th is nine spots ahead of the Republic, with Ukraine ranked 25th - helped by reaching the Euro 2020 quarter-finals during the summer - and Armenia certain to be the Group B2 outsiders given their 92nd position.

NI assistant Nicholl 'quite happy' with draw

Northern Ireland assistant manager Jimmy Nicholl said he was "quite happy" with his side's draw and that the squad would "not be taking the competition lightly for a moment" after their two previous disappointing Nations League campaigns.

"Hopefully we can go out and win this group and earn promotion - you want to move up as high as you possibly can and prove yourself against the better nations.

"Hopefully by June most of the squad will have been playing regularly at club level as you can definitely see the difference when that is the case.

"Match fitness is going to be very important going into these four games.

"I'd like to think the players will look forward to meeting up, whatever stage of their international career they are at, that they think we have something going here and they want to be involved."