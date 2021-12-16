Last updated on .From the section Football

League One Gillingham have been forced to close their Priestfield Stadium to the public because of Covid-19 cases among club staff

The English Football League has implemented tighter training ground protocols and increased Covid-19 testing on its 72 clubs.

It follows the postponement of more of Saturday's scheduled fixtures because of positive cases at a number of clubs.

Updated guidance on the minimum number of available players required to fulfil a fixture has also been passed on.

Cardiff City's lunchtime Championship fixture against Derby County is among a number of fresh postponements.

Three of Saturday's Championship games had already been postponed for the same reasons, with a number across League One and League Two now also off.

QPR's match against Swansea City was the first to be postponed on Tuesday.

No new dates have yet been set for the postponed fixtures across all three EFL divisions.

Both Cardiff and Derby confirmed the decision to postpone their match had been made due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases being recorded at their respective training facilities.

The latest set of EFL postponements come in the week that five Premier League fixtures have been postponed because of the virus, including Thursday's meeting between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United's match against Brighton at Old Trafford on Saturday has also been called off.

Two National League clubs - Maidenhead United and Chesterfield - have forfeited their FA Trophy ties scheduled for Saturday because of outbreaks in their camps.

QPR also had to postpone their Championship match at Sheffield United on Monday due to an outbreak of cases.

League One Gillingham earlier announced they would be closing their home ground Priestfield Stadium because of cases among club staff, who had been sent home.

They later confirmed their fixture at home to Crewe was also postponed due to a number of cases in the playing squad.

Saturday's postponed EFL matches

Championship

Cardiff City v Derby County

Millwall v Preston

QPR v Swansea City

Reading v Luton Town

League One

Gillingham v Crewe Alexandra

Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers

Sheffield Wednesday v Accrington Stanley

League Two

Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic

Northampton Town v Barrow

Swindon Town v Walsall