League One Gillingham have been forced to close their Priestfield Stadium to the public because of Covid-19 cases among club staff

More Saturday fixtures across the English Football League have been postponed due to Covid-19 cases at a number of clubs.

Three of Saturday's Championship games had already been postponed for the same reasons, with a number across League One and League Two now also off.

QPR's match against Swansea City was the first to be postponed on Tuesday.

No new dates have yet been set for the postponed fixtures across all three EFL divisions.

Saturday's postponed EFL matches

Championship

Millwall v Preston

QPR v Swansea City

Reading v Luton Town

League One

Gillingham v Crewe Alexandra

Sheffield Wednesday v Accrington Stanley

League Two

Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic

Northampton Town v Barrow

Swindon Town v Walsall