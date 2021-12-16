EFL: Covid-19 cases at clubs force more fixtures to be postponed
Last updated on .From the section Football
More Saturday fixtures across the English Football League have been postponed due to Covid-19 cases at a number of clubs.
Three of Saturday's Championship games had already been postponed for the same reasons, with a number across League One and League Two now also off.
QPR's match against Swansea City was the first to be postponed on Tuesday.
No new dates have yet been set for the postponed fixtures across all three EFL divisions.
More to follow.
Saturday's postponed EFL matches
Championship
Millwall v Preston
QPR v Swansea City
Reading v Luton Town
League One
Gillingham v Crewe Alexandra
Sheffield Wednesday v Accrington Stanley
League Two
Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic
Northampton Town v Barrow
Swindon Town v Walsall
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment