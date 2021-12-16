Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Dundee United visit Rangers on Saturday, having beaten them earlier this season

Captain Ryan Edwards says Dundee United players "wouldn't dare" put anyone at risk as the club manage a Covid outbreak.

United will be without two players against Rangers on Saturday because of self isolation, head coach Thomas Courts has confirmed.

The squad socialised in Newcastle last weekend and Courts cited "very judgemental times".

"We followed every restriction by the book," defender Edwards said.

"We've been spot on and we always have been. We know how serious it is. People's families here have been affected in very bad ways. We don't want to risk any of that.

"I've got a pregnant girlfriend who's ready to go next month. We're doing all we can. We wouldn't dare want to risk for ourselves or our team-mates or anyone in the public. We've been as cautious as we possibly can."

United do not believe Saturday's fixture is in doubt, while Livingston manager David Martindale has suggested the Scottish Premiership should bring forward its two-week winter break from January as a "circuit breaker" to counter rising Covid case numbers.

However, 28-year-old Edwards says an enforced shutdown is "the last thing we want".