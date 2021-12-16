Manny Monthe: Walsall defender banned for seven matches for homophobic remark
Last updated on .From the section Walsall
Walsall defender Manny Monthe has been banned for seven matches after he was found to have made a homophobic comment in a League Two match.
Monthe, who was playing for Tranmere at the time, used "language that included a reference, whether express or implied, to sexual orientation" in a game against Forest Green on 1 May.
The 26-year-old, who denied the charge, has also been fined £1,200.
He must also complete a mandatory education programme.
Walsall said in a statement that the written reasons for the decisions made by an independent regulatory commission will be published "in due course".
Monthe joined Walsall from Tranmere on a two-year deal in June.