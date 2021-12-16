Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Manny Monthe made 44 appearances for Tranmere in 2020-21 before joining Walsall this summer

Walsall defender Manny Monthe has been banned for seven matches after he was found to have made a homophobic comment in a League Two match.

Monthe, who was playing for Tranmere at the time, used "language that included a reference, whether express or implied, to sexual orientation" in a game against Forest Green on 1 May.

The 26-year-old, who denied the charge, has also been fined £1,200.

He must also complete a mandatory education programme.

Walsall said in a statement that the written reasons for the decisions made by an independent regulatory commission will be published "in due course".

Monthe joined Walsall from Tranmere on a two-year deal in June.