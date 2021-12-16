Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leicester City's home Premier League game with Tottenham on Thursday is set to be postponed because of Covid-19.

The match, scheduled to kick off at 19:30 GMT, would become the fourth top-flight fixture to be cancelled in the last week.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers said on Wednesday the club had asked for the game to be called off because of the number of positive cases in his camp.

This is believed to have risen again to trigger conversations about the game.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has called for this weekend's Premier League fixtures to be postponed to let clubs deal with the most recent outbreak.

