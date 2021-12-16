Cases of Covid-19 in Scotland are rising

Livingston manager David Martindale has called for an earlier winter break as Scottish Premiership clubs prepare to meet amid rising Covid cases.

Scottish football's joint response group has invited all top-flight clubs to a video call to gauge opinion on current testing protocols and the impact of any potential new restrictions.

"I would shut the league down for two weeks," Martindale said. "It's going to have a massive impact on football over the next couple of weeks."

As of Wednesday, 71 Premiership players and staff had tested positive for Covid since the start of October. Current testing protocols require clubs to test once a week, but many clubs are testing on a more regular basis.

Livi, who have won their past two games, are scheduled to host Ross County on Saturday, one of 25 matches in the Premiership before the scheduled two-week hiatus begins on 4 January.

St Johnstone were without striker Chris Kane against Rangers on Wednesday after a household member tested positive.

Dundee United shut down their training base after positive lateral flow tests and the results of PCR tests for staff and players are expected on Thursday. United do not believe Saturday's league visit is under threat.

And Martindale commented: "Is it fair that Dundee United could potentially be going into a game at Ibrox, and I don't know the situation, with six or seven players missing?

"Dundee United are just the start. This is going to affect us all and I think it's going to get worse as the days and weeks go on. There is nothing as a football club we can do to stop this happening."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay, though, feels clubs need to "keep with the best practices" while continuing to play, pointing out that the Dingwall club have insisted substitutes and staff are socially-distanced in "red zones" in stands.

"When you could decide if you wanted a red zone or not, we were one of the few clubs who decided to keep the red zones going," he added while finding it "strange" that some clubs had preferred to give up such zones to allow fans back into those seats.