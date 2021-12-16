Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Defender Sean Long has worn the captain's armband for Cheltenham this season

Cheltenham Town full-back Sean Long has signed a contract extension to stay at the club until the summer of 2024.

The Irishman, 26, joined League One Cheltenham in 2018, having started his career at Reading, and previously played at Lincoln City.

Long has featured in all of the Robins' League One fixtures this season.

"The success we've had has been great but part of the reason why I signed is I want to have more success," a statement from Long said.