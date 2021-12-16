Last updated on .From the section European Football

Gareth Bale is Wales' all-time leading scorer with 36 goals in 100 appearances

Wales captain Gareth Bale is among a group of Real Madrid players who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Forwards Marco Asensio and Rodrygo and goalkeeper Andriy Lunin have also tested positive, as has assistant coach Davide Ancelotti.

Injuries have restricted Bale to just three La Liga appearances for Real Madrid this season.

His most recent appearance was Wales' 5-1 win over Belarus last month, his 100th cap for his country.

A Real statement read: "Real Madrid CF reports that our players Asensio, Bale, Lunin and Rodrygo, and our first technical assistant Davide Ancelotti have tested positive for Covid-19."