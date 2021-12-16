Last updated on .From the section Wales

Former centre-back Robert Page won 41 caps for Wales

Facing some of Europe's best teams in the Nations League will hold no fear for Wales, says manager Robert Page.

Following their promotion to League A, the competition's top division, Wales have been drawn alongside Belgium, the Netherlands and Poland in Group A4.

Belgium are ranked number one in the world but Wales drew with them in a World Cup qualifier last month.

"We're not here by chance, we're not here be fluke, we deserve to be in this top division," said Page.

"I hope all of the supporters back home watching the draw were really proud waiting for the top teams in League A to come out. We're a part of that, and that speaks volumes about where we've come from in recent years.

"If we want to continue to improve and develop our players, we have to play against the best teams in Europe and the world.

"Those teams that we've been drawn against, we'll have to be at our best to develop and to learn.

"We'll respect the teams but we won't fear them."

Wales earned Nations League promotion last year after winning their League B group ahead of Finland, the Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria.

Facing Belgium, the Netherlands and Poland in League A will be a significant step up.

"It's exciting," said Page.

"We know what Holland are like. We've not played them for a few years now. I think they're going through a spell where they're capable of beating the best teams in the world, but levels of performance have maybe been inconsistent in recent years. A great draw for us there.

"Poland, we know a bit about as well, but we've not played in recent years.

"Obviously, the big one that stands out for all of us is Belgium. Off the back off a great result and great performance which guaranteed us that second place in our [World Cup qualifying] group, everyone will be talking about that, no doubt.

"We know a lot about Belgium, they're an outstanding outfit but we've proved that, when we're at our best, we're prepared to go toe-to-toe with them.

"If we can do that again and match it against all of those teams in the group, then I can only see a positive outcome."

How the Nations League works

Each team will play four group games between 2 and 14 June, then a final two games from 22-27 September 2022.

The four group winners from League A will play in the finals in June 2023.

The teams who win each group in the lower three divisions win promotion, with most of the teams who finish bottom getting relegated.

Portugal and France have won the two Nations League titles to date.

Are there major tournament play-off spots up for grabs?

Uefa has not decided yet. It should be announced by June 2022 when the Euro 2024 qualification format is finalised.

The first edition of the Nations League, in 2018-19, produced all 16 play-off teams for Euro 2020, with Scotland one of four teams progressing to the tournament.

The 2020-21 Nations League provided two teams for the 12-team World Cup qualifying play-offs, which take place in early 2022.

Wales secured a home play-off semi-final by finishing second in their qualifying group but, even if they had failed to do so, they would have been guaranteed a play-off place by virtue of winning their Nations League group.