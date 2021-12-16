Guernsey FC's game with Binfield is called off due to Covid-19 concerns
Guernsey FC's Isthmian League South Central game with Binfield on Saturday has been postponed due to Covid-19.
Guernsey say the Berkshire-based club informed them that they would not be travelling to the island due to Covid-19 concerns.
The island side returned to action in October having missed last season due to Guernsey's Covid-19 rules and are third-from-bottom after 12 matches.
A new date will be arranged for the game at Footes Lane in due course.