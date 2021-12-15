Women's Champions League - Group C
Barcelona FemeninoBarcelona Femenino5HB Køge WomenHB Køge Women0

Barcelona Femenino v HB Køge Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Barcelona Femenino

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Coll
  • 3Fernández
  • 2Paredes
  • 5Serrano
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 9Caldentey OliverSubstituted forRolföat 23'minutes
  • 11PutellasSubstituted forVignolaat 69'minutes
  • 23EngenSubstituted forPérezat 79'minutes
  • 7HansenSubstituted forBaradadat 69'minutes
  • 6Pina
  • 18CrnogorcevicSubstituted forMartensat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Paños
  • 8Torrejón
  • 10Hermoso Fuentes
  • 14Bonmatí
  • 16Rolfö
  • 17Pereira
  • 22Martens
  • 24Font
  • 29Pérez
  • 32Vignola
  • 33Baradad

HB Køge Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Marckese
  • 44Færge
  • 4Svendsen
  • 8Pedersen
  • 22Obaze
  • 19Markvardsen
  • 10Pokorny
  • 6Fitzgerald
  • 11JankovskaSubstituted forNielsenat 45'minutes
  • 13FløeSubstituted forKramerat 56'minutes
  • 7Carusa

Substitutes

  • 2Nielsen
  • 3Nowak
  • 5Romero
  • 9Hornemann
  • 12Walter
  • 16Andersen
  • 18Andersen
  • 20Kramer
  • 21Wik
  • 24Adler
  • 30Sørensen
Referee:
Petra Pavlikova

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelona FemeninoAway TeamHB Køge Women
Possession
Home78%
Away22%
Shots
Home37
Away4
Shots on Target
Home18
Away2
Corners
Home17
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ornella Vignola (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ona Baradad.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jana Fernández (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  3. Post update

    Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Kyra Carusa (HB Køge Women).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ona Baradad (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ornella Vignola.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ornella Vignola (Barcelona Femenino).

  7. Post update

    Maria Nielsen (HB Køge Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Isabella Obaze.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona Femenino. María Pérez replaces Ingrid Engen.

  10. Post update

    Ona Baradad (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Signe Markvardsen (HB Køge Women).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Melanie Serrano.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Madalyn Pokorny.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Kaylan Marckese.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Claudia Pina.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona Femenino 5, HB Køge Women 0. Lieke Martens (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fridolina Rolfö.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Claudia Pina (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lieke Martens following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Isabella Obaze.

  20. Post update

    Cornelia Kramer (HB Køge Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Signe Markvardsen following a fast break.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women5320134911
2Juventus Femminile52218448
3VfL Wolfsburg Ladies522113768
4Servette Women5005019-190

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris Saint-Germain Féminines55001901915
2Real Madrid Femenino53029639
3Zhytlobud-1 Women5113212-104
4Breidablik Women5014012-121

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino66002412318
2Arsenal Women6303141319
3TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies63031115-49
4HB Køge Women6006222-200

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon Féminines65011921715
2FC Bayern München Ladies64111531213
3Benfica Women6114216-144
4BK Häcken Women6105318-153
View full Women's Champions League tables

Top Stories