Barcelona Femenino v HB Køge Women

Attempt saved. Ornella Vignola (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ona Baradad.
Line-ups
Barcelona Femenino
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Coll
- 3Fernández
- 2Paredes
- 5Serrano
- 15Ouahabi
- 9Caldentey OliverSubstituted forRolföat 23'minutes
- 11PutellasSubstituted forVignolaat 69'minutes
- 23EngenSubstituted forPérezat 79'minutes
- 7HansenSubstituted forBaradadat 69'minutes
- 6Pina
- 18CrnogorcevicSubstituted forMartensat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Paños
- 8Torrejón
- 10Hermoso Fuentes
- 14Bonmatí
- 16Rolfö
- 17Pereira
- 22Martens
- 24Font
- 29Pérez
- 32Vignola
- 33Baradad
HB Køge Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Marckese
- 44Færge
- 4Svendsen
- 8Pedersen
- 22Obaze
- 19Markvardsen
- 10Pokorny
- 6Fitzgerald
- 11JankovskaSubstituted forNielsenat 45'minutes
- 13FløeSubstituted forKramerat 56'minutes
- 7Carusa
Substitutes
- 2Nielsen
- 3Nowak
- 5Romero
- 9Hornemann
- 12Walter
- 16Andersen
- 18Andersen
- 20Kramer
- 21Wik
- 24Adler
- 30Sørensen
- Referee:
- Petra Pavlikova
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home78%
- Away22%
- Shots
- Home37
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home18
- Away2
- Corners
- Home17
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Jana Fernández (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyra Carusa (HB Køge Women).
Attempt saved. Ona Baradad (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ornella Vignola.
Foul by Ornella Vignola (Barcelona Femenino).
Post update
Maria Nielsen (HB Køge Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Isabella Obaze.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona Femenino. María Pérez replaces Ingrid Engen.
Ona Baradad (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Signe Markvardsen (HB Køge Women).
Attempt missed. Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Melanie Serrano.
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Madalyn Pokorny.
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Kaylan Marckese.
Attempt saved. Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Claudia Pina.
Attempt saved. Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona Femenino 5, HB Køge Women 0. Lieke Martens (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fridolina Rolfö.
Attempt missed. Claudia Pina (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lieke Martens following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Isabella Obaze.
Cornelia Kramer (HB Køge Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Signe Markvardsen following a fast break.