Scottish Women's Premier League 1
HeartsHearts1HibernianHibernian3

Hearts 1-3 Hibernian: Visitors win Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle

By Brian McLauchlinBBC Scotland at Tynecastle

Hibernian recorded an Edinburgh derby win over Hearts in the final SWPL match before the winter shutdown.

In front of 3,508 fans at Tynecastle, Rachael Boyle opened the scoring with a free kick that bypassed everyone and deceived Hearts' keeper Lisa Rodgers.

Siobhan Hunter made it two before the break before Hearts' Jennifer Smith missed from the penalty spot.

Substitute Erin Rennie did pull one back for the hosts, but Eilidh Adams sealed the points in stoppage time.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1110104554031
2Glasgow City119204163529
3Celtic118213993026
4Hibernian116141810819
5Aberdeen Women113171329-1610
6Motherwell113171237-2510
7Hearts113081025-159
8Spartans111641028-189
9Partick Thistle Women112271230-188
10Hamilton Academical Women11128829-215
View full Scottish Women's Premier League 1 table

