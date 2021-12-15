Lyon Féminines v BK Häcken Women

Match ends, Lyon Féminines 4, BK Häcken Women 0.
Line-ups
Lyon Féminines
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Endler
- 12CarpenterBooked at 39mins
- 21BuchananBooked at 89mins
- 3Renard
- 5MorroniSubstituted forCaymanat 59'minutes
- 6HenrySubstituted forBenyahiaat 83'minutes
- 29Mbock BathySubstituted forBruunat 78'minutes
- 13MacarioSubstituted forJuliniat 78'minutes
- 20CascarinoSubstituted forMalardat 59'minutes
- 14Hegerberg
- 4Bacha
Substitutes
- 2Kazadi
- 18Sombath
- 22Julini
- 23Cayman
- 24Bruun
- 25Benyahia
- 28Malard
- 30Paljevic
- 34Sylla
- 40Holmgren
BK Häcken Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Falk
- 20Wijk
- 8Gevitz
- 3Kollmats
- 5Okvist
- 33Rytting Kaneryd
- 10Rubensson
- 9Curmark
- 17CsikiSubstituted forGejlat 57'minutes
- 7Blackstenius
- 12LarsenSubstituted forKarlernäsat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Geurts
- 21Zomers
- 23Mijatovic
- 26Karlernäs
- 29Gejl
- 30Hall
- Referee:
- Marta Huerta de Aza
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lyon Féminines 4, BK Häcken Women 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Filippa Curmark (BK Häcken Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Stina Blackstenius.
Booking
Kadeisha Buchanan (Lyon Féminines) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Kadeisha Buchanan (Lyon Féminines).
Post update
Julia Karlernäs (BK Häcken Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Signe Bruun (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Elin Rubensson (BK Häcken Women).
Post update
Hand ball by Selma Bacha (Lyon Féminines).
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Ines Benyahia replaces Amandine Henry.
Post update
Signe Bruun (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Luna Gevitz (BK Häcken Women).
Post update
Offside, BK Häcken Women. Lotta Okvist tries a through ball, but Stina Blackstenius is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, BK Häcken Women. Julia Karlernäs replaces Stine Larsen.
Goal!
Goal! Lyon Féminines 4, BK Häcken Women 0. Janice Cayman (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Melvine Malard with a headed pass following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Luna Gevitz.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Selma Bacha (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Signe Bruun.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Signe Bruun replaces Griedge Mbock Bathy.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Sally Julini replaces Catarina Macario.
Goal!
Goal! Lyon Féminines 3, BK Häcken Women 0. Amandine Henry (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.