Women's Champions League - Group D
Lyon FémininesLyon Féminines4BK Häcken WomenBK Häcken Women0

Lyon Féminines v BK Häcken Women

Line-ups

Lyon Féminines

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Endler
  • 12CarpenterBooked at 39mins
  • 21BuchananBooked at 89mins
  • 3Renard
  • 5MorroniSubstituted forCaymanat 59'minutes
  • 6HenrySubstituted forBenyahiaat 83'minutes
  • 29Mbock BathySubstituted forBruunat 78'minutes
  • 13MacarioSubstituted forJuliniat 78'minutes
  • 20CascarinoSubstituted forMalardat 59'minutes
  • 14Hegerberg
  • 4Bacha

Substitutes

  • 2Kazadi
  • 18Sombath
  • 22Julini
  • 23Cayman
  • 24Bruun
  • 25Benyahia
  • 28Malard
  • 30Paljevic
  • 34Sylla
  • 40Holmgren

BK Häcken Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Falk
  • 20Wijk
  • 8Gevitz
  • 3Kollmats
  • 5Okvist
  • 33Rytting Kaneryd
  • 10Rubensson
  • 9Curmark
  • 17CsikiSubstituted forGejlat 57'minutes
  • 7Blackstenius
  • 12LarsenSubstituted forKarlernäsat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Geurts
  • 21Zomers
  • 23Mijatovic
  • 26Karlernäs
  • 29Gejl
  • 30Hall
Referee:
Marta Huerta de Aza

Match Stats

Home TeamLyon FémininesAway TeamBK Häcken Women
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home24
Away4
Shots on Target
Home12
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lyon Féminines 4, BK Häcken Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lyon Féminines 4, BK Häcken Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Filippa Curmark (BK Häcken Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Stina Blackstenius.

  4. Booking

    Kadeisha Buchanan (Lyon Féminines) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kadeisha Buchanan (Lyon Féminines).

  6. Post update

    Julia Karlernäs (BK Häcken Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Signe Bruun (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Elin Rubensson (BK Häcken Women).

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Selma Bacha (Lyon Féminines).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Ines Benyahia replaces Amandine Henry.

  11. Post update

    Signe Bruun (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Luna Gevitz (BK Häcken Women).

  13. Post update

    Offside, BK Häcken Women. Lotta Okvist tries a through ball, but Stina Blackstenius is caught offside.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, BK Häcken Women. Julia Karlernäs replaces Stine Larsen.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Lyon Féminines 4, BK Häcken Women 0. Janice Cayman (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Melvine Malard with a headed pass following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Luna Gevitz.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Selma Bacha (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Signe Bruun.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Signe Bruun replaces Griedge Mbock Bathy.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Sally Julini replaces Catarina Macario.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Lyon Féminines 3, BK Häcken Women 0. Amandine Henry (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

