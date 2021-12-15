German Bundesliga
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund19:30FürthSpVgg Greuther Fürth
Venue: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Germany

Borussia Dortmund v Greuther Fürth

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kobel
  • 24Meunier
  • 15Hummels
  • 5Zagadou
  • 14Schulz
  • 28Witsel
  • 22Bellingham
  • 19Brandt
  • 11Reus
  • 10T Hazard
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 8Dahoud
  • 20Carvalho
  • 21Malen
  • 23Can
  • 27Tigges
  • 30Passlack
  • 34Pongracic
  • 35Hitz
  • 36Knauff

Fürth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Burchert
  • 18Meyerhöfer
  • 22Griesbeck
  • 4Bauer
  • 15Willems
  • 33Seguin
  • 13Christiansen
  • 21Tillman
  • 40Leweling
  • 19Itten
  • 28Dudziak

Substitutes

  • 2Asta
  • 8Seufert
  • 10Hrgota
  • 11Abiama
  • 14Sarpei
  • 16Nielsen
  • 25Schaffran
  • 27Itter
  • 37Green
Referee:
Daniel Schlager

Wednesday 15th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich16131252163640
2B Dortmund15101436231331
3B Leverkusen1583437241327
4Hoffenheim158253223926
5Freiburg1574426151125
6Mainz167362516924
7Frankfurt166642523224
8Union Berlin156542221123
9Köln165742627-122
10RB Leipzig1563629191021
11Wolfsburg166281725-820
12VfL Bochum166281625-920
13B Mgladbach165382030-1018
14Hertha Berlin165381733-1618
15Stuttgart164572230-817
16Augsburg154471625-916
17Arminia Bielefeld162771222-1013
18Fürth1511131346-334
