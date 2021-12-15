Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 17 December

Caernarfon Town v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 GMT: Caernarfon are two points outside the top six, although they have a game in hand after their trip to Flint was twice postponed during the past week. Aberystwyth sit above the relegation zone but only on goal difference after consecutive defeats. Caernarfon won 1-0 at Park Avenue in October.

Cardiff Met v Barry Town United; 19:45 GMT: Cardiff Met, unbeaten in their last two and ninth in the table, will be looking to repeat their recent Nathaniel MG Cup win over Barry, who they are level on points with. The Archers won the reverse fixture at Jenner Park and were also victorious in a Welsh Cup third-round tie.

Cefn Druids v Bala Town; 19:45 GMT: Druids have conceded 50 for the season after Penybont scored seven against them last weekend, which leaves them 14 points adrift of safety. Bala go into the game in sixth spot but with only one win in their last five games.

Saturday, 18 December

Connah's Quay Nomads v Haverfordwest County; 14:30 GMT: Managerless Haverfordwest are without a win in five games and are 11th in the table. Unbeaten in seven, Connah's Quay have turned their season around to get back into the top six with three rounds of phase one games remaining.

Newtown v Flint Town United; 14:30 GMT: Newtown, in third spot, have won their last two games and are level on points with second-placed Flint, who won 4-1 when the sides met at Cae-y-Castell in September's reverse fixture.

The New Saints v Penybont; 14:30 GMT: Leaders The New Saints have secured their place in the Championship Conference for the second phase of the season while Penybont are unbeaten in their last four games. Penybont manager Rhys Griffiths has signed a new two-year contract with the club.