Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger and midfielder Drew Spence both featured for Chelsea when they beat Arsenal in the Women's FA Cup final earlier in December

Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger and midfielder Drew Spence will miss Thursday's decisive Women's Champions League group game at Wolfsburg after testing positive for Covid-19.

The pair did not travel to Germany with the squad on Wednesday.

Chelsea need a point against Wolfsburg to guarantee that they advance to the quarter-finals.

"We're fully focused on qualifying tomorrow night," boss Emma Hayes said. "We have all the quality to do that."

Berger and Spence were both involved in Chelsea's Women's FA Cup final victory against Arsenal on 5 December.

Spence was an unused substitute in last week's goalless Champions League draw with Juventus, but started Saturday's Women's Super League defeat by Reading.

Berger was on the bench for the league game, having started in goal against Juve.

Blues manager Hayes said they were taking a "common sense" approach to Covid protocols in preparation for the game.

"The reality is that Omicron [coronavirus variant] is everywhere and all parts of society are affected," she said.

"We have the experience of being in this situation before so we've learned a lot about how to socially distance appropriately but we cannot prevent it, just minimise the impact on our squad so we can finish the fixtures for the calendar year."

The decisive group game in Germany is the latest instalment in a fierce rivalry between two sides who have met in Europe's top club competition five times in the past seven seasons.

Hayes said Chelsea "know what to do", adding that "we enjoy our games against Wolfsburg".

"We know both teams are full of goals," she said. "For us, it's about using all our experience and our wisdom to make sure the team takes care of the right details.

"We're looking forward to it. These are the games you want to be in, where teams actually come out against you."

Chelsea got past Wolfsburg at the quarter-final stage of the competition last season in a two-legged tie played in Budapest. They have never beaten Wolfsburg in three previous trips to Germany.

The group game will be Chelsea's fourth match in 11 days, having beaten Arsenal to win the delayed 2020-21 Women's FA Cup, before failing to score in their draw with Juve and then falling to a shock first-ever WSL defeat by Reading on Saturday.