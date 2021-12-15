Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leicester's Premier League game with Tottenham will go ahead, despite both clubs asking for it to be postponed.

The Foxes are without nine players for Thursday's home game because of Covid-related issues and injuries.

Tottenham wanted to use the date to play their Europa Conference League game with Rennes, called off last week after a Covid outbreak.

"Unfortunately we weren't granted dispensation, which is disappointing," said Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers.

"As a team and a club, we have always wanted to support all the measures, but when we need a little support with the extreme situation we find ourselves in, we weren't able to get it.

"There was a big doubt for the game against Newcastle on Sunday, but for the greater good of the game and for the supporters, it went ahead.

"But since then, we have picked up more injuries. They are not Covid-related - but they are, because players are picking up injuries because we can't rotate the team and the squad because of the number of players we already have out."

Although Uefa rules state that Tottenham's final group game against Rennes has to be rescheduled by 31 December, European football's governing body has said it does not have to be played.

The result of the match is set to be decided by the Uefa control, ethics and disciplinary body next week.

However, Tottenham have even offered to travel to France to play the game, which is a home fixture for Spurs, as a win would send them through to a play-off for the last 16.

Rennes have already qualified for the knockout stages as group winners, while Tottenham are third - three points behind Vitesse Arnhem.