Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland had a disappointing World Cup campaign

Scotland have been drawn in the same section as Republic of Ireland, World Cup opponents Ukraine and Armenia in next year's Nation League Group B.

Steve Clarke's side, who were seeded second in the second-tier groups, also host Ukraine in a Qatar 2022 qualifying play-off semi-final in March.

Oleksandr Petrakov's side are ranked 13 places above Scotland in 25th spot.

Stephen Kenny's Republic lie 47th in the rankings, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan's Armenians down in 92nd.

Each team will play four group games between 2 and 14 June, then a final two games from 22-27 September 2022.

The winner of Scotland's group will be promoted to the Group A of top sides, with the bottom team relegated to Group C.

Ukraine, who were among the top seeds in Group B, will provide formidable opposition both in the Qatar qualifier and the Nations League to come having gone through their World Cup qualifying group unbeaten, drawing home and away with reigning champions and section winners France.

The Republic, with former Dunfermline Athletic manager Kenny in charge, suffered a disappointing World Cup campaign, failing to win a single home match.

They lost in Dublin to Luxembourg and drew with bottom-side Azerbaijan as they finished third in their group, although only two late Cristiano Ronaldo goals denied them victory in Lisbon against Portugal.

While Armenia finished fourth in their group behind Germany, North Macedonia and Romania, they took four points from six against an Iceland side currently in the Nations League's top tier and also defeated Romania.

